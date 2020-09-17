Barr: COVID Lockdowns Are ‘Greatest Intrusion on Civil Liberties in American History’ Besides Slavery

On Wednesday night, Attorney General Bill Barr condemned the coronavirus lockdown restrictions in various states as the “greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history” besides slavery. He also warned against turning over complex political decisions to doctors who cannot weigh all the variables.

“A person in a white coat is not the grand seer to make a decision for society. A free people makes its own decision through its elected representatives,” Barr said in a question-and-answer session after delivering a powerful speech on the importance of prudence and restraint among federal prosecutors.

“You know, putting a national lockdown, stay-at-home orders, is like house arrest. Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history,” Barr declared. “Most of the governors do what bureaucrats always do, which is they … defy common sense. They treat free citizens as babies that can’t take responsibility for themselves and others.”

“We have to give business people an opportunity, tell them what the rules are, you know, the masks… and then let them try to adapt their business to that and you’ll have ingenuity and people will at least have the freedom to try to earn a living,” the attorney general insisted.

Barr has threatened legal action against states that take lockdown orders too far. California has banned in-person religious services while Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) appears to be cracking down on bar owners who mock him. Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-N.Y.C.) has threatened to “permanently” close churches and synagogues if they violate lockdown. This week, a federal judge struck down Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D-Pa.) coronavirus restrictions — which required people to stay at home and ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down — as unconstitutional. – READ MORE

