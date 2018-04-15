Leaked Emails Show Democrats Planning Nationwide Protests Over Mueller Investigation, Believe Firing Imminent

Democrats believe President Donald Trump will take action to stop the Russia investigation this weekend and are contacting local organizers around the country to plan protests, leaked emails to The Daily Caller News Foundation show.

Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jim Himes sent an email out to field organizers in Norwalk and other towns in his home state Friday outlining his concerns that the president will fire either Attorney General Jeff Session, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, or special counsel Robert Mueller.

A source connected to the Himes campaign told TheDCNF that the Democrats need “contingency plans” set up in case Trump takes action. The same source said other Democrats nationwide are sending similar notices out to staff members as well.

The leaked email, authored personally by Himes, says that the congressman believes “that in the next 48 hours, it is more likely than not that the President acts against Attorney General Sessions, Deputy AG Rosenstein, and/or Special Counsel Mueller. His intent will be to end Mueller’s investigation.”

It is not clear how Himes has gotten this impression, but it should not be seen as an effort to drum up the base or as a fundraising effort. – READ MORE

