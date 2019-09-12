NC Congressman-Elect Says Trump’s Help was ‘Tremendous’ to Securing Special Election Victory

The congressman-elect who won a highly-contentious special election in North Carolina credited President Donald Trump as being “a tremendous help” to his electoral victory.

During an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday, newly-elected Representative Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) — who won the do-over election for North Carolina’s 9th District — was asked by host Steve Doocy about “how big a help” the president was in his victory over Democratic candidate Dan McCready.

Bishop said that the president was “a tremendous help” during the contest and that Trump’s rally sent them “surging.”

The North Carolina Republican also pointed out that while he had only been running for the seat the past six months, as opposed to McCready who had been campaigning for the spot since the previous election. – READ MORE