‘Fortnite’ game addiction cited in hundreds of divorces

Couples are now blaming a popular video game for their breakup.

More than 200 couples in the United Kingdom, who filed for divorce in 2018, cited addiction to “Fortnite” as a reason for their parting of ways, according to Divorce Online.

The UK-based company, which offers divorce services and other resources, said it noticed an uptick in couples who had cited the game when inquiring about divorce services.

“Fortnite,” which has 125 million players around the world, rewards gamers for playing longer — which could make it harder to stop.

Risking a relationship is not the only reason gamers may want to regulate time spent in front of the screen. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization said compulsive video-game playing now qualifies as a mental health condition. – READ MORE