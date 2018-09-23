GOWDY: RUSSIA DOCS ARE ‘EMBARRASSING’ FOR JOHN BRENNAN, DOJ AND FBI (VIDEO)

South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy said the information in a batch of Russia investigation documents that President Donald Trump was considering for declassification will prove “embarrassing” for the Department of Justice, FBI and former CIA Director John Brennan.

Gowdy made the remarks in an interview with Fox News on Thursday. The next day, President Donald Trump retracted his order to the Justice Department to declassify and release the documents. But the Republican left open the possibility that the records could be released down the road.

But Gowdy, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, provided a preview of what to expect from the documents if they are eventually released.

.@newtgingrich: “Brennan should never have been director of the Central Intelligence.” pic.twitter.com/oaGTgGsNAr — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 20, 2018

Monday, former Speaker Newt Gingrich ripped former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan, saying he “should never have been” in that position.

Gingrich argued on “Fox & Friends” that Brennan is political, “lacking in common sense” and lied about what happened in Benghazi.

"Frankly, Brennan should never have been director of the Central Intelligence," stated Gingrich.