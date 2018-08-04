Dana Loesch To Jim Acosta: Remember Your Network’s ‘Public Lynching’ Of Me And Marco Rubio? (VIDEO)

“@Acosta is upset that someone yelled CNN sucks. Imagine how he’d feel if his network set up a public lynching of him. As they did of me… many in legacy #MSM stopped prioritizing advancing news and truth in favor of advancing themselves and their political agendas.” —@DLoesch pic.twitter.com/dzugatdPmP — NRATV (@NRATV) August 3, 2018

In a video released Thursday, NRA TV host Dana Loesch responded to CNN reporter Jim Acosta sounding the alarm over Trump fans chanting “CNN sucks!” at a rally by reminding him of his network’s infamous town hall after the Parkland shooting that featured members of the audience condemning Loesch as a “murderer!” for her support of the Second Amendment and the NRA.

“Acosta is upset that someone yelled ‘CNN sucks,'” says Loesch. “Imagine how he’d feel if his network set up a public lynching of him. As they did of me and [Sen.] Marco Rubio, wherein people called me a ‘murderer‘ and they screamed ‘Burn her!’ And they rushed the stage and grabbed at me when I left. Jake Tapper corroborated this shortly after it happened, tweeting this in response to those who were in doubt: He says, ‘I don’t know but Chris’s’ — talking of my husband — ‘description is accurate and I made sure she was escorted out of the room.'”

i don't know but Chris's description is accurate and I made sure she was escorted out of the room. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 22, 2018

“I wonder if Acosta can imagine what it feels like when his network allows guest after guest, day after day, to refer to you as a ‘murderer,'” Loesch continues. “To refer to six million law-abiding Americans as people who hate children and are terrible parents simply because we believe in the right of self-defense.”- READ MORE

