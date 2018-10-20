WATCH: Nikki Haley Roasts Elizabeth Warren For Failing DNA Test

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley made fun of Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a charity dinner on Thursday night after the Massachusetts Democrat released the results of her DNA test, which blew up in her face.

Nikki Haley mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Thursday during the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner: "I get it. You wanted an Indian woman, but Elizabeth Warren failed her DNA test." pic.twitter.com/mOY11nEotY — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 19, 2018

Haley made the remarks while she attended the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, which raises money for underprivileged children.

“But I do understand why you invited me,” Haley said. “Two years ago President Trump was here and he made some waves with his remarks, apparently no one here could have predicted that.”

“So last year, last year you went with Paul Ryan, who’s a boy scout,” Haley continued. “And that’s fine, but a little boring. So this year, you wanted to spice things up again, right?” Haley said. “I get it. You wanted an Indian woman, but Elizabeth Warren failed her DNA test.”– READ MORE