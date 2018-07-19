Chicago Mulls Testing ‘Universal Basic Income’ Program

Chicago could be the largest city in the U.S. to pilot a universal basic income program if the city council gets its way.

My legislation calling for the creation of a Chicago #UniversalBasicIncome pilot has 36 co-sponsors! On to the Commitee on Workforce Development and Audit. Committee chair @40thWard is also a sponsor. More soon! #UBI pic.twitter.com/W7D5Hbx31E — Ameya Pawar (@Ameya_Pawar_IL) June 27, 2018

The bill would also modify the Earned Income Tax Credit program to allow the families in the test pilot to use their tax credits for their monthly mortgage payments.

“Nearly 70 percent of Americans don’t have $1,000 in the bank for an emergency,” Pawar told the Intercept. “UBI could be an incredible benefit for people who are working and are having a tough time making ends meet or putting food on the table at the end of the month.”

The bill already has the support of the majority-Democratic city council, and Pawar said he is hoping Mayor Rahm Emanuel can sign off on it so it can be implemented. – READ MORE

Well, 4th of July is off to an awful start in Chicago:

Eight people were shot in in the city Tuesday and Wednesday morning as Chicago police prepared for the Fourth of July holiday by deploying extra patrols.

Among those shot were a man killed by police officers on the West Side and two men shot and injured by a business owner when they tried to rob the establishment.– READ MORE

