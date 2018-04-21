WATCH: Former Trump Opponent Lindsey Graham Just Smoked Jim Comey on National TV

Former presidential candidate and Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham was no friend of Donald Trump during the 2016 election season and has often had choice words for the president.

It seems he’s shifted his outlook on some things, however, particularly in regard to Trump’s battles with biased “deep state” members of the bureaucracy like fired FBI Director James Comey.

Graham has also been honest in publicly recognizing how many of Trump’s policies have America “winning” again and has become a fairly reliable supporter in the Senate on most issues, a position he made clear during an appearance Thursday evening on “Fox News @ Night” with Shannon Bream.

Toward the end of the segment, Bream asked Graham for his lawyer take on Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report recommending criminal charges be filed against fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was found to have lied under oath multiple times to internal investigators about unauthorized leaks to the media.

“Well, Mr. Horowitz has a reputation: be fair minded. He was basically a Democrat, but I think he’s doing a good job,” Graham said. “The attorneys can say what they would like, but it would bother me greatly if I was Mr. McCabe’s lawyer to have the inspector general say, ‘I believe a crime was committed here.’” – READ MORE