Boy’s Haircut Is So Bad Judge Gives Barber 8 Months in Jail

A barber who gave a ten-year-old boy a “humiliating haircut” and then made him sweep up the hairs from the floor has been jailed for eight months.

The youngster, who was said to be “proud” of his hairstyle, was given a number one all over as punishment for trying to use a razor himself.

But after being laughed at by others who were sat around him, he felt so humiliated he called the police.

When the police arrested Abdulrahim Omar, he accepted what happened saying he had done it to teach the boy a lesson. He said the boy had been using a razor himself and he wanted to teach him that they are dangerous.

Omar, 21, of Bedford, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and was jailed for eight months. He had no previous convictions. – READ MORE

