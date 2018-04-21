Kyle Kashuv Owns Obama for Ignoring Pro-Gun Parkland Survivors

“Obama’s tribute was written for Parkland students Cameron Kasky, Jaclyn Corin, David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, and Alex Wind — all of whom are gun control activists,” explained TheBlaze.

“His essay did not include commentary on any efforts made by pro-gun survivors or outspoken conservative students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas,” the report continued.

Kashuv has worked hard to promote meaningful changes and school security legislation, while still standing up for gun rights. He has met with President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill, but the actions of right-leaning student activists were apparently invisible to Obama.

It’s an absolute shame that @BarackObama gives no credit to @rpetty and @AndrewPollackFL who actually got the legislation passed. “Already, they’ve [the Parkland students] had some success persuading statehouses and some of the biggest gun retailers to change.” — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 19, 2018

Kyle Kashuv noted Obama’s omission, calling it “a disgrace.” (He later deleted the tweet, it appears.)

Kashuv said Obama missed the mark when he gave credit to the Parkland students for “persuading statehouses and some of the biggest gun retailers to change.”- READ MORE

