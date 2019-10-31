CBS Correspondent Rips Clinton’s ‘Cheap’ Attack on Trump Judges

CBS correspondent Jan Crawford ripped twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday, calling her statement on judicial confirmations “wrong on multiple levels.”

In response to Clinton claiming that Republican nominees had “no relevant experience,” Crawford said the former secretary of state was trying to score “cheap political points.”

You may have an issue with Bush/Trump nominees,but they generally (and certainly relatively speaking) are qualified and experienced. — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) October 31, 2019

Dismissing those judges as political hacks is a disservice and cheapens our discourse. And a Yale-educated lawyer not looking to score cheap political points should know better — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) October 31, 2019

“You may have an issue with Bush/Trump nominees, but they generally (and certainly relatively speaking) are qualified and experienced,” Crawford wrote in a Twitter thread. “And no one should ever assume Republicans don’t take ‘seriously’ the selection of judges.”

"Dismissing those judges as political hacks is a disservice and cheapens our discourse. And a Yale-educated lawyer not looking to score cheap political points should know better," she added.