Former Spox Says Obama Is ‘Relieved to No Longer Be Bearing the Burden of the Presidency’

Posted on by
Speaking with The Hill, former White House press secretary Josh Earnest said former President Barack Obama is very happy with his life today and is “relieved to no longer be bearing the burden of the presidency.”

“It’s obvious to most people who are watching that he is relieved to no longer be bearing the burden of the presidency,” Earnest said. “I think there’s no doubt that he is more relaxed and more at ease and more unburdened than he’s been in a decade, and it shows.”

In addition to his foundation, The Hill reports Obama is working many hours on his memoir, which he and former first lady Michelle Obama are reportedly getting a $65 million advance for the joint book deal with Penguin Random House’s Crown Publishing Group. – READ MORE

