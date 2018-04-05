Christians and white people get ‘unmerited perks,’ live ‘easier’ lives, George Washington University seminar says

George Washington University is hosting a seminar on combating “Christian privilege” in America.

According to an event description, students in a 90-minute training session will learn about ways American Christians receive things they don’t deserve and are not worthy of getting: “How do we…acknowledge that Christians receive unmerited perks from institutions and systems all across our country?”

The Multicultural Student Services Center (MSSC) at GWU is hosting “Christian Privilege: But Our Founding Fathers Were All Christian, Right?!” Thursday as part of its “Excellence in Leadership Seminar,” as first reported by The Christian Post.

According to the website, MSSC Associate Director and LGBTQ Resources Director Timothy Kane will discuss how American Christians have “easier” lives and get “built-in advantages over non-Christians” as well as making “room for all religious and secular identities on an equal playing field.”

But the Christian privilege seminar doesn’t just focus on one religion, it also singles out a race: white people.

Students will learn about “white privilege specifically” and the “role of denial when it comes to white privilege,” the event description says, adding they will be able to list examples of Christian privilege and learn three ways to be an ally with non-Christians. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1