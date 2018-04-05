ESPN’s Jemele Hill Voted ‘Most Annoying Person in Sports Media’

When it comes to the most annoying person in sports media, there really is no debate.

The Spun, once again held their annual “Most Annoying Person in Sports Media” tournament, announcing on Monday that ESPN’s Jemele Hill had won the award. Few had given her a chance of prevailing over fellow ESPN talker Stephen A. Smith, but after an unprecedented onslaught of political tweets, presidential insults, a suspension, and boycott advice, Hill prevailed over her hapless opponent.

The former SportsCenter host sarcastically acknowledged the award on Twitter:

I’d like to thank the academy …. https://t.co/YuwzFI7PLO — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 2, 2018

We've reached the Final Four of our 64 Most Annoying People In Sports Media https://t.co/YzEsMTgw6F pic.twitter.com/sLroC4ekez — The Spun (@TheSpun) March 26, 2018

According to NESN, “The Final Four of the tournament included Hill, Smith and Skip Bayless, all of whom were No. 1 seeds, and No. 12 seeded Bill Walton. Hill defeated Smith 60-40 in the championship round.”

Hill’s ascent to the crown of sports annoyance can be traced back to last September, when she tweeted that President Trump was a “white supremacist,” who had “surrounded himself” with other white supremacists – READ MORE

