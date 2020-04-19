Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Leslie Jones calls for Trump’s name to be put on all coronavirus death certificates

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones just exposed herself as another leftwing Hollywood nut job when she took to Twitter on Friday to say that President Donald Trump’s name should be on all coronavirus death certificates.

“Like what is wrong with us how don’t we see the narcissistic behavior of this clown? We need put his name on all the death certificates from this pandemic too!! What the f***?!” Jones tweeted.

Jones wrote this tweet alongside a screenshot of a Washington Post article that stated President Trump’s name would be placed on the stimulus checks being handed out to Americans. The Post falsely claimed that the checks were being held up so that Trump could print his name on them, but this was actually not true.

“Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned — there is absolutely no delay whatsoever,” a spokeswoman for the Treasury Department said, according to Breitbart News. – READ MORE

