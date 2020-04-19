Lady Gaga Gushes over ‘Superstar’ W.H.O. Chief as Trump Pauses Agency Funds

Lady Gaga applauded Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the embattled director general for the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), calling him a “superstar” barely 48-hours after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will pause funding of the U.N. body over its handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“Dr. Tedros, you’re truly a superstar,” Gaga said during the W.H.O.’s daily briefing while promoting the virtual benefit concert “One World: Together at Home” for which she partnered with the W.H.O. and Global Citizen. “Thank you so much to the media for telling the stories of all of these medical professionals and getting the word out about how underresourced their systems are.”

And happy birthday @ladygaga! I am so touched that you’re spending this moment on finding ways to support the world during #COVID19. I send you my best wishes! Thank you for spreading kindness at such an important moment for all of us! Together! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 28, 2020

The Grammy-winner’s praise is just a continuation of a very public display similar to last month, when Tedros was effusive in his unrestrained regard for the 33-year-old singer and her offers of strategic assistance to the globalist organization, as Breitbart News reported. – READ MORE

