Rob Reiner Says Trump ‘Will Lose in a Landslide Because Americans Will be Voting for Their Lives’

Left-wing Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner is predicting that President Donald Trump will lose his reelection this November because “Americans will literally be voting for their lives.”

While Reiner’s remarks are an apparent reaction to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, the director did not clarify how exactly he arrived at his prediction.

“Trump will lose in a landslide because Americans will literally be voting for their lives,” tweeted the Misery director on Saturday.

Trump will lose in a landslide because Americans will literally be voting for their lives. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 18, 2020

Saturday’s tweet is not Reiner’s only prediction about the president.

In January, The Jerk actor suggested that National Security Advisor John Bolton could be of major value for Democrats during the president’s impeachment trial if he’d just “stop fucking around” and tell the public what he knows about him. – READ MORE

