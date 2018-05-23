Former President Jimmy Carter says Trump should absolutely have a shot at the Nobel Prize

Former President Jimmy Carter — a lifelong Democrat — endorsed the idea of a Nobel Prize for President Donald Trump if Trump is able to successfully strike a peace deal with North Korea.

In a recent episode of Politico’s “Off Message” podcast, Carter expressed his belief that if Trump is able to do what no president has done before, it certainly ought to put Trump in the running for a Nobel Prize.

“If President Trump is successful in getting a peace treaty that’s acceptable to both sides with North Korea, I think he certainly ought to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize,” said Carter, the U.S.’s 39th president.

“I think it would be a worthy and a momentous accomplishment that no previous president has been able to realize,” he added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1