Trump admin moves to ban federally funded clinics from giving abortion referrals

Family planning clinics that refer patients for abortions or share locations or finances with abortion providers will be ineligible for funding through a decades-old federal family planning program, the Trump administration announced Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services unveiled proposed regulations that would reshape Title X — the federal government’s only program solely dedicated to family planning services for low-income women and men.

President Trump is expected to tout the proposed restrictions Tuesday evening during his speech at an annual fundraising gala for the Susan B. Anthony List, a national anti-abortion group based in Washington. Administrative officials also briefed anti-abortion groups on the proposed regulations late last week.

The long-expected restrictions on the Title X grant program were advocated for years by anti-abortion groups and other conservatives, who view the changes as a way to cut federal dollars going to Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood receives millions of dollars in funds each year from the $286 million program. The organization indicated last week it would no longer seek funding under the program if the restrictions were put into place. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1