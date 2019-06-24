Iranian Official: Iran Will Put America In ‘Garbage Bin Of History,’ ‘Erase’ Israel ‘From The Face Of The Earth’ (VIDEO)

Former Iranian Minister of Defense General Hossein Dehghan, currently an advisor for defense affairs to Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, says that Iran will put America in “the garbage bin of history” if attacked and will eliminate Israel from “the face of the earth.”

Khamenei's Defense Advisor Gen. Hossein Dehghan: If War Breaks Out, We will Erase Israel, Send America to the Garbage Bin of History pic.twitter.com/6DCugeXhFl — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 23, 2019

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported that Dehghan made the comments on June 20 in an interview on Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq).

"It has become clear that what is important to the (Americans) is to protect the lives of their soldiers, and the equipment in their bases in the region," Dehghan said. "They know full well that most of those bases are within the range of our missiles, and that our military can totally obliterate those bases. They consider this even before they take into account the lives and property of their allies."