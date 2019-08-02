Former Navy SEAL’s Open Letter to Navy Command: ‘SEALs Aren’t the Problem, it’s the Leadership’

he top US Navy SEAL, Rear Adm. Collin Green just sent a message to the Teams that was titled “We have a problem”, and he’s not wrong. But I would argue that the problem most of the men see is not what the admiral has in mind.

This comes on the back of the Eddie Gallagher debacle, Team 7 having an entire platoon sent home from Iraq for drinking and several other incidents dating back to when my team was courts martialed for prisoner abuse in 2009.

An observer might look at this as “what is wrong with the SEAL Teams” but the real question is; what is wrong with the leadership that has taken the word of terrorists, politicians and over zealous Navy attorneys or investigators that are selling our brave soldiers out?

I speak from personal experience. In 2009 my platoon captured the infamous ‘butcher of Fallujah’, so well featured in Chris Kyle’s America Sniper movie. We were subsequently Courts martialed by fellow commanding SEALs; Wilske and Richards. 3 of the 8 of us initially charged stood a full courts martials. Everyone was acquitted as we knew we would be, however the damage was done. – READ MORE