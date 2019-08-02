Chick-fil-A rakes in more than twice the sales of McDonald’s per restaurant, despite being closed on Sundays

It’s no secret that Chick-fil-A has been pecking away at the market share of other fast food chains at an increasing rate, but new data reveals just how much of a cash cow the chicken chain really is.

Analysis released by Goldman Sachs this week shows Chick-fil-A generates more than double the revenue of No. 1 fast food franchise McDonald’s per restaurant, even though its restaurants are closed on Sundays.

“Our brand survey shows Chick-fil-A has had the most brand momentum across quick-service restaurants, supporting the most increase in total revenue (in dollar terms) in the U.S.,” the Goldman report said, according to MarketWatch. “In fact, despite being open only six days a week, Chick-fil-A’s AUVs are more than two times McDonald’s.”

Business Insider reported that the Atlanta-based franchise “has grown rapidly over the last decade and now ranks as the fifth largest fast-food company in the U.S. in terms of market share,” and shows no signs of stopping. – READ MORE