MSNBC’s ‘All In’: Trump Inciting ‘Violence to Win Reelection’ (VIDEO)

On Tuesday night’s episode of All In, MSNBC host Chris Hayes was joined by liberal pundit Zerlina Maxwell of SiriusXM with Business Insider senior financial correspondent Linette Lopez to speculate over Trump’s reelection strategy. Maxwell began: “I don’t think it’s about whether it’s gonna work. I think it’s that he is willing to rip the country completely apart — in order to win reelection.”

‘Ripping’ the country apart, of course meant: “He doesn’t care about the consequences of basically ripping the scab off of white supremacy and the history of racism in this country, which already is leading to violence, can lead to more violence.” So Trump is intentionally trying to start a race war in order to garner support? – READ MORE