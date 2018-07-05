A Group Of Rhino Poachers Got Eaten By Lions After Breaking Into A Wildlife Reserve

A wildlife reserve in South Africa says that a group of rhino poachers got eaten by a pride of lions after the poachers broke into the park earlier this week.

Nick Fox, the owner of the Sibuya Game Reserve, told BuzzFeed News that a staff member spotted human remains near a pride of six lions on Tuesday. The following morning, the veterinarian used a dart gun to tranquilize the big cats, giving a police forensic unit and the reserve’s anti-poaching unit time to investigate.

“That’s when they found the axe, various pieces of clothing, shoes,” Fox said. “Everything was very spread out.”

Fox said he’s not sure how many of the suspected poachers were eaten, but the crew must have included at least three people since that’s how many pairs of shoes and gloves were found. He said the poachers had come equipped with a high-powered rifle with a silencer, wire cutters, an axe for cutting out the rhino horns, and enough food to last several days.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1