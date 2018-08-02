Anti-Trump FBI agent Strzok allowed to declassify documents after joining Mueller probe: Watchdog

New internal emails show that anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok demanded to preserve all the powers he held as a deputy assistant director as he agreed to move to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe in 2017.

The emails show his superiors agreed and made him a “floating” deputy who could still handle counterintelligence cases and declassify documents as he investigated the Trump campaign for Mr. Mueller.

The emails were obtained by the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch. President Tom Fitton has emerged as one of Washington’s most aggressively investigators into how the Justice Department and the FBI pursued President Trump.

“The new emails show that Peter Strzok, an anti-Trump partisan, was given special dispensation to keep his ability to declassify documents and exercise other sensitive authorities for the Mueller special counsel operation,” Mr. Fitton told The Washington Times. “Given his record of misconduct, one has to wonder whether he abused these authorities while working for Mueller.”

Mr. Fitton’s weapon is the Freedom of Information Act. When the FBI delays a FOIA request, he files suit in U.S. District Court, which sometimes orders releases or, in this case, hurries the process. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1