Congressional Intern Who Yelled ‘Mr. President, F**k You’ Has Been ID’d — She’s Only Getting a Slap on the Wrist
When President Donald Trump visited the Capitol building to meet with GOP lawmakers last week, a congressional intern shouted, “Mr. President, f**k you!” On Monday evening, she had been identified as Caitlin Marriott, an intern for Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).
Intern who yelled “F—k you!” to Pres Trump ID’ed as Caitlin Marriott, works for @SenatorHassan.
Per spox, “in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful & appropriate conduct” she’s:
-Suspended 1 week
-Congressional badge revoked
-Still working in Hart office https://t.co/NAtn4Yr7u1
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 26, 2018
Instead of being let go from her internship, Hassan’s spokesperson said Marriott will be suspended for a week and have her congressional badge revoked. – READ MORE