True Pundit

Politics

Congressional Intern Who Yelled ‘Mr. President, F**k You’ Has Been ID’d — She’s Only Getting a Slap on the Wrist

Posted on by
Share:

When President Donald Trump visited the Capitol building to meet with GOP lawmakers last week, a congressional intern shouted, “Mr. President, f**k you!” On Monday evening, she had been identified as Caitlin Marriott, an intern for Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).

Instead of being let go from her internship, Hassan’s spokesperson said Marriott will be suspended for a week and have her congressional badge revoked. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Congressional Intern Who Yelled 'Mr. President, F**k You' Has Been ID'd — She's Only Getting a Slap on the Wrist
Congressional Intern Who Yelled 'Mr. President, F**k You' Has Been ID'd — She's Only Getting a Slap on the Wrist

She will still work in the Hart Senate Office Building.

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: