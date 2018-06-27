Congressional Intern Who Yelled ‘Mr. President, F**k You’ Has Been ID’d — She’s Only Getting a Slap on the Wrist

When President Donald Trump visited the Capitol building to meet with GOP lawmakers last week, a congressional intern shouted, “Mr. President, f**k you!” On Monday evening, she had been identified as Caitlin Marriott, an intern for Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).

Intern who yelled “F—k you!” to Pres Trump ID’ed as Caitlin Marriott, works for @SenatorHassan. Per spox, “in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful & appropriate conduct” she’s:

-Suspended 1 week

-Congressional badge revoked

-Still working in Hart office https://t.co/NAtn4Yr7u1 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 26, 2018

Instead of being let go from her internship, Hassan’s spokesperson said Marriott will be suspended for a week and have her congressional badge revoked. – READ MORE

