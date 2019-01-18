FBI records, emails, Social Security numbers exposed in massive data leak, security experts say

A massive data leak has been discovered at the Oklahoma Securities Commission, in which millions of records — including files related to sensitive FBI investigations over the last seven years, emails dating back 17 years and thousands of Social Security numbers — have been exposed.

The breach was uncovered last month by Greg Pollock, a cybersecurity researcher at UpGuard, who claims the millions of files were publicly available on an online server and didn’t require any password to access them.

“It represents a compromise of the entire integrity of the Oklahoma Department of Securities’ network,” UpGuard’s Chris Vickery told Forbes, the first outlet that reported the breach. “It affects an entire state level agency. … It’s massively noteworthy.”

The Oklahoma agency is in charge of all financial securities business in the state and is tasked with regulation and enforcement of the business.

Vickery told Forbes that the exposed FBI files included “all sorts of archive enforcement actions” from the last seven years. The records also contained documents with agent-filled timelines of interviews related to investigations, bank transaction histories and emails from parties related to cases. – READ MORE