Maxine Waters gives daughter $130,000 in campaign funds while years-old bills go unpaid

When California Congresswoman Maxine Waters pays her debts, it’s a family first affair.

Waters’ campaign is in perpetual debt to her daughter Karen Waters for running a slate mailer operation that cashes in on the congresswoman’s endorsement of various California candidates. The Waters campaign reported a debt of $183,000 to the younger Waters at the end of 2018, and paid out about $130,000 over the last year, campaign finance records show.

The six-figure windfall brought the so-called “debt” to $52,000 that remains unpaid, which accounts for more than half of all of the campaign’s roughly $100,000 reported debt. But while the campaign reports about $600,000 in the bank, some other expenses have remained unpaid for years – a clear sign that some payments are more important than others.

The Washington Free Beacon reports: The committee still maintains a debt of $300 for a security guard and $600 for a sound system at a Christmas party that first appeared on her post-general report from last year. Other debts, such as an American Airlines travel expense of $719.60, were racked up between April 1 and May 16, 2012, filings show. That debt still appears on Waters’s most recent FEC filings. Various congressional FCU Visa card purchases totaling $3,506, which first appeared on her April 2008 quarterly report, remain unpaid. – READ MORE