Former Fox News exec Bill Shine in talks to join White House: reports

Bill Shine, the former co-president of Fox News, is in talks to become the next White House communications director, according to multiplereports.

Shine, who was ousted from the network last year for his handling of sexual harassment scandals at the network, has reportedly met with President Trump in recent weeks about the position.

The New York Times reported that Trump has already offered Shine the job, but the move has not yet been finalized. A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment. – READ MORE

