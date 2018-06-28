Angela Rye: Waters’ Race Only Reason Why Her ‘Powerful’ Words Drew Criticism (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On CNN last night, another political discussion went off the rails as the liberal host pitted a conservative against a liberal on a hot button topic and only stepped in to stoke the flames.

Ironically enough, the topic was civility, and if Rep. Maxine Waters’ controversial comments over the weekend, encouraging liberals to harass Republicans were justified. Angela Rye, CNN political commentator and former Congressional Black Caucus adviser, defended Waters, while former advisor for Trump’s Hispanic Advisory Council Steve Cortes attacked the remarks, on Erin Burnett Outfront, June 26.