Angela Rye: Waters’ Race Only Reason Why Her ‘Powerful’ Words Drew Criticism (VIDEO)
On CNN last night, another political discussion went off the rails as the liberal host pitted a conservative against a liberal on a hot button topic and only stepped in to stoke the flames.
Ironically enough, the topic was civility, and if Rep. Maxine Waters’ controversial comments over the weekend, encouraging liberals to harass Republicans were justified. Angela Rye, CNN political commentator and former Congressional Black Caucus adviser, defended Waters, while former advisor for Trump’s Hispanic Advisory Council Steve Cortes attacked the remarks, on Erin Burnett Outfront, June 26.
The conversation started with host Erin Burnett asking the pair if Waters should apologize, after being called out by House Speaker Paul Ryan to do so.- READ MORE
