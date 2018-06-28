Google Briefly Lists Neil Gorsuch as ‘World Renowned Lib Owner’

Google Briefly Described Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch As A “world Renowned Lib Owner,” After Prank Edits To Gorsuch’s Wikipedia Page Made Their Way Into Google Search Results.

The description appeared in Google’s “knowledge panel” on the Supreme Court Justice, which appears at the top of Google search results for prominent figures, organizations, and topics.

LOL. I initially thought this was is a PhotoShop — but it is real. It’s the current Google search result for “Neil Gorsuch.” Now even Google is owning the libs. pic.twitter.com/WQ5qLKSaEL — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) June 27, 2018

The description appears to be the result of a prank Wikipedia edit by a conservative writer. The edit followed a recent string of high-profile Supreme Court decisions that hinged on Gorsuch’s vote and, well, owned the libs. – READ MORE

