Former FBI Director Mueller Obstructed Congressional Investigation into Saudi Involvement in 9/11

When a Senate committee sent investigators to question an FBI informant who had been in association with two 9/11 hijackers, then-FBI director Robert Mueller objected.

A lawsuit filed by families of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the government of Saudi Arabia charges that the Saudi government had funded a “dry run” designed to test airline security. (See our article on the subject here.) Amazingly, however, when the Joint Inquiry Into Intelligence Activities Before and After the Terrorist Attacks of September 2001 announced that it was sending a team led by former FBI lawyer and counterterrorism analyst Michael Jacobson to San Diego to investigate the connection between the Saudi government and the activities of some of the hijackers in that city, then-FBI director Robert Mueller (shown) made “the strongest objections” to Jacobson and his colleagues visiting San Diego.

This uncanny aspect of the investigation into the 9/11 terrorist attacks was revealed by Bob Graham, the senator who chaired the committee conducting the joint inquiry into Intelligence Community Activities before and after the attacks.

Journalist Andrew Cockburn wrote in an article for Harper’s posted on September 10:

“Reviewing files at FBI headquarters, [Jacobson] came across a stray reference to a bureau informant in San Diego who had known one of the hijackers. Intrigued, he decided to follow up in the San Diego field office. Bob Graham, the former chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told me recently that Robert Mueller, then the FBI director (and now the special counsel investigating connections between Russia and the Trump campaign) made “the strongest objections” to Jacobson and his colleagues visiting San Diego.” – READ MORE