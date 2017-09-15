PRETTY PLEASE: Instead of Seizing Hillary’s Blackberry Emails, Comey’s FBI Instead Begged Her & Aides to Turn Them Over

FOLLOW US!



The FBI “primarily” relied on consensual access, or asking Hillary Clinton and her aides’ permission to view evidence, according to new information revealed from a lawsuit against the government for its handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails shows

The FBI released a previously undisclosed declaration filed in federal court Wednesday evening. The declaration contains new information regarding grand jury subpoenas issued in the investigation into Clinton’s private server.

The use of grand jury subpoenas indicates the investigation was criminal in nature and not a security review that the Clinton presidential campaign claimed, or a “matter” rather than an investigation, which was used by former FBI director James Comey in describing the case.

“Americans are finally getting important information about the FBI’s efforts to recover the government emails possessed by Hillary Clinton,” said John J. Vecchione, president and CEO of Cause of Action. “It’s amazing that this information was only revealed by this suit and not by Congress, the mainstream press, or the administration.”

READ MORE: