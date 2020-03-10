Former DNC chair Howard Dean suggests Elise Stefanik deserved note telling her to ‘rot in hell’

Howard Dean, the former governor of Vermont and former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, suggests Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) deserved a note telling her to “rot in hell.”

While grocery shopping with her husband on Saturday, Stefanik said that someone left a “vile” note on her car. The note read, “Rot in hell fascist pig.”

“It is truly sad that the radical Far-Left cannot see beyond their vicious hate,” Stefanik said. “But this note is just sad hatred. We are praying for the author.” – READ MORE

