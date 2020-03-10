Former DNC chair Howard Dean suggests Elise Stefanik deserved note telling her to ‘rot in hell’

Howard Dean, the former governor of Vermont and former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, suggests Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) deserved a note telling her to “rot in hell.”

While grocery shopping with her husband on Saturday, Stefanik said that someone left a “vile” note on her car. The note read, “Rot in hell fascist pig.”

I don’t condone this, but “as ye sow, so shall ye reap”. There is no excuse for the note writer or for you. You are a shame to your district and to a democratic United States. https://t.co/k1rQL6rgnA — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) March 8, 2020

“It is truly sad that the radical Far-Left cannot see beyond their vicious hate,” Stefanik said. “But this note is just sad hatred. We are praying for the author.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --