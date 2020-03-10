Defense Department Linguist Charged With Passing Highly Classified Intel to Hezbollah Operative

A linguist working for the Defense Department was charged with passing “highly sensitive classified national defense information” to a foreign national affiliated with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group.

Mariam Taha Thompson is charged with compiling classified U.S. government information “regarding active human assets, including their true names” and passing it to Hezbollah operatives, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

“By compromising the identities of these human assets, Thompson placed the lives of the human assets and U.S. military personnel in grave danger,” the Justice Department said in a statement on Thompson’s case.

“While in a war zone, the defendant allegedly gave sensitive national defense information, including the names of individuals helping the United States, to a Lebanese national located overseas,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said in a statement. “If true, this conduct is a disgrace, especially for someone serving as a contractor with the United States military. This betrayal of country and colleagues will be punished.” – READ MORE

