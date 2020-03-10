Gayle King On CBS: ‘Some Would Call Abortion Murder’

Journalist Gayle King delivered a rather surprising presentation of the pro-life argument during a segment on “CBS This Morning” in which she grilled Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson about abortion, arguing that some people would consider the practice murder.

Speaking about the current case before the Supreme Court regarding the state of Louisiana requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges to nearby hospitals, ensuring patient safety, Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil not only noted that pro-lifers consider abortion murder but also noted that the general public largely agrees with the Louisiana law. Opponents of the law say it will put numerous abortion providers out of business, forcing women to go to just a few select clinics.

“There’s a recent poll by Kaiser that found the majority of Americans, 69% support the idea of doctors having admitting privileges if they’re going to be doing abortions. So is this a case where public opinion is out of line with the law or are you guys out of line with public opinion?” asked Dokoupil.

“ is one of the safest medical procedures there is,” responded Johnson.

"You would call it safe. Some people would call it murder," Gayle King fired back.

