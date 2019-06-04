Former Democrat Candidate Slams ‘White People,’ America and the Flag



Former Democrat congressional candidate Saira Rao alleged that “white people” have made her life “miserable,” questioned why she’s not supposed to hate them — and added that the American flag nauseates her.

Rao, who unsuccessfully ran as a candidate in Colorado in 2018 to unseat incumbent Diana DeGette, sent out a series of bitter social media ramblings over the weekend.

“The American flag makes me sick,” Rao wrote Sunday on a Twitter timeline she has since made “protected.”

She followed that up with, “White people have done everything to make my life miserable. Yet I’m supposed to not hate white people?”

Rao is no stranger to controversy, in our view, having shown signs of her racist tendencies shortly after her congressional race.

She retweeted a New York Times op-ed that asked the question: “Should I Give Up On White People?” – READ MORE