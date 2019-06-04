Nikki Haley Lists Reasons Why Supporting Abortion Is Not ‘Real Feminism’ in Powerful Pro-Life Speech

Nikki Haley listed powerful reasons to be pro-life during a speech at the Susan B. Anthony List’s 12th annual Campaign for Life Gala on Monday.

The former United Nations ambassador went after the argument that pro-choice is pro-woman, saying that these tactics are used by some to divide instead of help.

“Unfortunately, many on the left use the abortion debate to divide women and demand conformity,” said Haley. “They do this in the name of feminism. But that is not real feminism.”

She also praised the idea of diversity, saying that the feminist movement should listen to other opinions different than their own.

"The idea that women must adhere to a particular set of values is one of the most anti-women ideas in today's culture. It is a rejection of the ideas of equality and tolerance that the women's movement is supposed to be about," Haley said.