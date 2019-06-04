AOC Downplays Luxury Apartment, Says Everyone Should Have One (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) downplayed the amenities available in her expensive Washington, D.C., apartment building last week, saying her unit was comparable to apartments in a new public housing complex in New York City.

Ocasio-Cortez made the comparison during a Bronx town hall, saying people have been conditioned to view things that should be available to everyone as “luxury” amenities.

“What we have been taught that is a luxury should not be a luxury,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

"Another world is possible," she said. "We can live in buildings that are not-for-profit, or tenant-owned, there are so many ways we can slice this and we can structure it in a way where all people have the right to a dignified home."


