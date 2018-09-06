Feinstein Incites Outrage After Apologizing to Kavanaugh for Hearing Disruptions

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) provoked outrage from progressive activists on Wednesday after apologizing to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for the number of protests and disruptions that have taken place during his confirmation hearing.

During her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Feinstein issued an apology to Kavanaugh for the level of vitriol exhibited by those opposing confirmation. The hearing, which began on Tuesday, has faced continuous disruptions from both lawmakers on the dais and protesters in the auidence.

“I’m sorry for the circumstances but we’ll get through it,” the senator said.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) apologizes to Brett Kavanaugh for disruptions of liberal protesters during confirmation hearing: "I'm sorry for the circumstances but we'll get through it." — Alex Bolton (@alexanderbolton) September 5, 2018

Brian Fallon, who served as the national press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, summed the pervading displeasure amongst progressives when he took to social media to denounce Feinstein’s apology as “ridiculous.”

Others on the left were less brief in relaying their indignation but were equally as harsh in their criticism of Feinstein. – READ MORE

The Republican National Committee released a new campaign ad on Wednesday showing how the Democratic Party has become completely unhinged as they have embraced leftism.

The ad specifically shows left-wing protesters at Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing this week who were arrested for erratic and disruptive behavior.

Law enforcement officials have had to arrest approximately 143 protesters throughout the confirmation process, which has gone on for two days so far. – READ MORE