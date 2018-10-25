Former bomb disposal officer weighs in on CNN’s ‘bomb’: ‘That thing is just silly looking’

Navy veteran and former bomb disposal officer Tom Sauer weighed in with his expertise and thinks these bombs are not much more sophisticated than Clock Boy’s “cool clock.”

(THREAD) A few observations from a former bomb disposal officer (i.e. Me): 1. Proper pipe bombs don’t have wires connected to both ends. That’s dumb. — Tom Sauer (@thomasbsauer) October 24, 2018

2. You can find timers / remote control receivers WAY smaller than whatever that white box is. A proper timer would best be stored inside the pipe, making it fully encapsulated. That thing is just silly looking. — Tom Sauer (@thomasbsauer) October 24, 2018

4. “Hoax Devices” are FAR more common than real ones. In which case, we should ask ourselves what the motives of the “bomber” are and “who benefits?” Go ahead. Think deeply and critically. — Tom Sauer (@thomasbsauer) October 24, 2018

3. Bottom Line: Whoever made that wanted it to be painfully obvious to anyone and everyone that it’s a “bomb.” This is nearly the same as a bundle of road flares wrapped together with an old-timey alarm clock ticking away. — Tom Sauer (@thomasbsauer) October 24, 2018

