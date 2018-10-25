Jeff Flake On ‘The View’: I Doubted Brett Kavanaugh But Voted ‘Yes’ Anyway (VIDEO)

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake is still managing to live up to his name in trying to have it both ways after making his big decision on Brett Kavanaugh.

Speaking on “The View” this week, Flake admitted to having doubts about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony regarding uncorroborated allegations of sexual assault from 36 years ago, but decided to vote “Yes” for his confirmation anyway.

Prior to the vote on Kavanaugh, Flake famously called for a delay on the Senate floor so that the FBI could investigate the allegations further; he admitted on “The View” that his decision stemmed from the Soros-funded protesters who cornered him in an elevator.

“I felt for them,” Flake said of women protesters. “You could tell that it was genuine, and I just want them to know we hear them.”- READ MORE