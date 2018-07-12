True Pundit

ABC Reporter Disputes Fox News Anchor’s Feeling of Danger at Supreme Court: ‘I Felt No Threat’

ABC News correspondent Terry Moran disputed Fox News anchor Shannon Bream’s feeling of danger at the Supreme Court building on the night President Donald Trump announced his nominee to serve on the High Court, tweeting Tuesday he “felt no threat.”

Bream, the anchor of “Fox News @ Night,” tweeted Monday she retreated to the studioafter saying she felt threatened by the crowd, who were mostly left-leaning and protesting Trump’s pending Supreme Court pick. Bream had been reporting live from the building throughout the day in anticipation of Trump’s announcement, and she planned to broadcast her show from the Supreme Court building as well.

A conservative reporter for Heritage Foundation wrote on Twitter men were screaming at Bream and calling her a “blonde bimbo.”

“It got so volatile at points that we ultimately didn’t feel like it would be safe to do an hour of live television out there,” she said while interviewing Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) Monday.

Moran appeared to take exception to Bream’s characterization of the mood at the Supreme Court, linking to a Mediaite story on Twitter and writing, “I was broadcasting from the SCOTUS plaza until 11:00 PM that night. The protests were raucous; chants, posters and bullhorns on both sides. But I found it very democratic, all-American. I saw pro-choice and pro-life demonstrators arguing—passionately but civilly. I felt no threat.” – READ MORE

Unhinged psychos.

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream had a sudden change of plans on the night of President Donald Trump‘s historic announcement of his Supreme Court nominee.

Earlier on Monday night, Trump nominated D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill the soon-to-be-vacant seat of Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement last month.

After the big primetime reveal by the president, Bream had planned on doing a live show from outside the steps of the Supreme Court. But her plans were scuttled thanks to protests near her broadcast location.

Breen took to Twitter to report on what she described as a “volatile” mood by protesters.

READ MORE:

