Former Apple security engineer’s new firm claims it will unlock any iPhone – for $15,000

Just about a week ago, word emerged that the Israeli-based security firm Cellebrite had developed a tool which enables it to access any locked iPhone model running any iteration of iOS, including an iPhone X running iOS 11. In the wake of that revelation, Forbes relays that another security firm — a U.S. based company called Grayshift — has come up with an iOS 11 workaround of its own, albeit with some limitations.

Though not as widely known as Cellebrite or, say, the NSO Group, Grayshift is said to be staffed by “long-time U.S. intelligence agency contractors and an ex-Apple security engineer.” As for for the company’s iOS 11 hack, the report claims that the company is now advertising an unlocking tool which provides users with upwards of 300 passcode guesses for $15,000. A pricier $30,000 option provides users with an unlimited number of guesses. In effect, Grayshift’s tool is simply a means for users to gain access to a device through brute force.

Naturally, details surrounding the mechanics of Grayshift’s solution are hard to come by, though security researchers point to an attack on the Secure Enclave originally introduced on the iPhone 5s. – READ MORE

