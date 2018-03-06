Alec Baldwin Attacks Dana Loesch: ‘She Doesn’t Care How Many Dead Bodies She Has To Step Over’

Alec Baldwin viciously attacked conservative commentator Dana Loesch on Monday, saying “she doesn’t care how many dead bodies” she has to step over in order to promote the Second Amendment.

“To every lying member of the media, to every Hollywood phony, to the role model athletes who use their free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents…Your Time is running out. The clock starts now.”

–@DLoesch #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/SDVjeTxyfB — NRATV (@NRATV) March 4, 2018

“I see that @DLoesch wants to ‘take back the truth.’ And she doesn’t care how many dead bodies she has to step over in that pursuit,” the 59-year-old actor Tweeted in response to Loesch’s NRA TV ad promoting her new show, according to the Hill.

“The Second Amendment is not a moral credit card that buys you all the guns you want,” he added. “That law needs to be rethought.” – READ MORE