Journalists Defend ‘Humanity’ Of MS-13 To Smear Trump

At a Wednesday White House meeting with law enforcement officials from California, President Donald Trump called members of the violent gang MS-13 “animals.”

His comment, in the middle of a discussion of the gang, was taken out of context by liberal journalists and spun to be about all illegal aliens. Since then, many of those journalists have continued to try to spin the President’s words to make them about race, even going so far as defending members of the violent gang known for their gruesome murders.

 

 

MS-13 has been implicated in hundreds of murders, including the beheading of a man near DC who also had his heart ripped from his chest and the murder of a 15-year-old girl who was stabbed 13 times. – READ MORE

