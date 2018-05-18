Journalists Defend ‘Humanity’ Of MS-13 To Smear Trump

At a Wednesday White House meeting with law enforcement officials from California, President Donald Trump called members of the violent gang MS-13 “animals.”

His comment, in the middle of a discussion of the gang, was taken out of context by liberal journalists and spun to be about all illegal aliens. Since then, many of those journalists have continued to try to spin the President’s words to make them about race, even going so far as defending members of the violent gang known for their gruesome murders.

however repugnant their actions, MS-13 gang members are human beings IMHO — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 17, 2018

horrific crimes committed by human beings — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 17, 2018

This is called dehumanization. When people start being seen as rats/roaches/animals very bad things can happen. That an American President made this comment is abhorrent beyond belief. https://t.co/Cy5ANeXsta — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) May 16, 2018

MS-13 has been implicated in hundreds of murders, including the beheading of a man near DC who also had his heart ripped from his chest and the murder of a 15-year-old girl who was stabbed 13 times. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1