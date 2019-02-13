Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Antonella Barba tried delivering fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, authorities say

A former “American Idol” contestant who was arrested on drug charges reportedly tried delivering almost two pounds of fentanyl, officials said.
Antonella Barba, 32, was arrested in October in Norfolk, Va., for allegedly distributing more than 100 grams of heroin. She denied the allegations.
Barba was initially charged in Norfolk General District Court, but she now faces a federal indictment on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, the Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported.
On Oct. 11, when Barba was arrested, she was allegedly directed by a co-conspirator to transport about 830 grams, or close to two pounds, of fentanyl, to someone.