Ex-Trump attorney John Dowd slams ‘waste of time’ Mueller probe as ‘one of the greatest frauds’ in US history

Veteran criminal defense attorney John Dowd has savaged Robert Mueller’s Russia probeas a “terrible waste of time” and questioned whether a report will ever be produced.

Dowd, who served as a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team from June 2017 until March 2018, made the explosive comments during an interview with ABC News.

“I will be shocked, if anything regarding the president is made public, other than, ‘we’re done’,” the 77-year-old said.

“I know exactly what he has. I know exactly what every witness said, what every document said. I know exactly what he asked. And I know what the conclusion or the result is.”

When pressed on what he believes the conclusion of the probe will be, Dowd unleashed a blistering attack.

“It’s been a terrible waste of time… This is one of the greatest frauds this country’s ever seen,” he said. “I’m just shocked that Bob Mueller didn’t call it that way and say, ‘I’m being used.’ I would’ve done that.

The Senate Intelligence Committee: THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2019

