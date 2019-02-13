Schumer urging ex-congressional candidate Amy McGrath to run against McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) met with former Marine and recent congressional candidate Amy McGrath about mounting a 2020 challenge against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Politico reported Tuesday that Schumer met with McGrath at Democratic Party headquarters last month to pitch her on the idea. The two were joined by Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) Chairwoman Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and aides for McGrath.

Aide Mark Nickolas confirmed the meeting took place, but told Politico that no decision was imminent.

Neither McConnell’s nor Schumer’s office immediately responded to a request for comment from The Hill. – READ MORE